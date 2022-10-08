WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on tonight (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) with its Extreme Rules showcase, emanating from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event will get rolling at the start time of 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing: