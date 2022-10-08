Was that Sarah Logan?

During Friday Night SmackDown this week, a blink-and-you-missed-it vignette aired that teased the Viking Raiders coming back soon. They’ve been out of action for roughly a month now because Erik, per WWE, has been dealing with a foot injury.

Here’s the vignette:

You hear Erik say:

“Only the foolish confuse absence with weakness. We have been watching, waiting, and growing stronger.”

Then, you hear a woman’s voice come in with:

“When the gods speak, I listen. We obey. Valhalla awaits.”

That voice sure sounds like Sarah Logan, Erik’s wife, and former member of The Riott Squad who stepped away from pro wrestling in 2020, though she returned earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. She briefly appeared alongside the Raiders back in August in the “Viking Funeral” segment but it was unclear if she would be with the group going forward and no announcement on her status was ever made.

That doesn’t seem to be the case here, considering she is explicitly part of a promo hyping their return.

Stay tuned.

