 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

Contributors: Geno Mrosko and Claire Elizabeth
/ new

WWE takes over the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, tonight (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) for its Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza, the annual event featuring a variety of gimmick matches. This year’s show will give us an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown women’s championship, as Liv Morgan puts her title on the line against Ronda Rousey, a Ladder match for the Raw women’s championship, as Bianca Belair defends her title against Bayley, the main roster debut of the Fight Pit, as Riddle returns to it to finish up his feud with Seth Rollins (with UFC star Daniel Cormier acting as special guest referee), an I Quit match, as Edge and Finn Balor throw down in a bid to get one of the two sides to finally give up, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!

3 Total Updates Since
Oct 8, 2022, 1:00am EDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats