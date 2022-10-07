Legado del Fantasma debut on SmackDown, alongside the returning Zelina Vega

Legado del Fantasma did indeed debut on the main roster on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown as it was rumored they might.

Zelina Vega did indeed return to WWE television on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, as it was rumored she might.

As it turned out, they did so together.

Indeed, shortly after Hit Row made their way to the ring, a surprise attack was launched by a trio of men wearing masks. Vega showed up as this was happening and got involved on the side of the masked men, who eventually unmasked to reveal themselves to be the former NXT group led by Santos Escobar.

Vega got on the microphone and said she is indeed back but she didn’t come alone. That would explain why Elektra Lopez wasn’t with the group, as PW Insider reported earlier today that creative plans had changed in that regard.

Thoughts?

