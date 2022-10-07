Vice’s Vince McMahon documentary gets a name, and a release date

Last week we learned that Vice has a documentary on WWE’s controlling shareholder, and former Chairman, CEO & head of creative, Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

Now, we’ve got more information on the project — including when we’ll be able to watch it.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon will air on Tues., Oct. 18 at 8pm Eastern. That means it will serve as the lead-in for that night’s episode of Vice’s new wrestling documentary series, Tales of the Territories. It also means Nine Lives will go head-to-head with the Halloween Havoc go home edition of WWE NXT, and a special Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.

Interest should be high among wrestling fans for Nine Lives, as it’s being produced without WWE’s involvement and is said to cover the hush money scandal which caused McMahon to resign/retire from WWE a few months ago. Based on the name, it also figures to cover past controversies Vince’s career survived such as when he was acquitted at trial of Federal charges he & his company distributed steroids to wrestlers back in 1994.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez and Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston have all revealed they were interviewed for Nine Lives.

What will you be watching on Tuesday the 18th?