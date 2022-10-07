We can stop talking about the possibility of President Rock

Dwayne Johnson has been talking about running for President of the United States for almost as long he’s been answering “maybe” to questions about wrestling in a WWE ring again. He even made it the framing device for his autobiographical sitcom for NBC, Young Rock.

But as he kicks off the media blitz for his upcoming DC superhero (or anti-hero) flick Black Adam, Rocky says he’s officially taking a presidential run “off the table.”

Here’s what he told CBS in an interview that will air in full on their Sunday Morning show this weekend:

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

“It’s off the table. Yes, it is off the table. “I will say this, ‘cause it requires a B side to this: I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. ‘Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter’s growing up in these critical age at this critical time in their life. And that’s what the presidency will do. Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

In addition to WWE Superstar-in-training Simone — aka Ava Raine, the daughter he shares with his ex-wife & business partner Dany Garcia, Johnson and his current wife Lauren Hashian have two girls: six year old Jasmine, and four year old Tiana.

And it sounds like they won’t have to share their dad with the rest of America... unless you count the way they already do thanks to his acting career, producing work, ownership of a football league, purveyance of fine tequila, sportswear designing, possible WrestleMania 39 feud with Roman Reigns, and whatever other projects he’s launched since I started writing this.