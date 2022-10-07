After another sellout in Philly, Undertaker is bringing his 1DeadMan show to Survivor Series

WWE debuted Undertaker’s 1deadMAN SHOW in Nashville this past July, offering a night of stories like the ones Mark Calaway told while being inducted into the Hall of Fame to the masses, and attaching them to premium live events like SummerSlam.

Since then, Taker’s sold out venues in Cardiff for pre-Clash at the Castle shows, and tonight (Oct. 7) in Philadelphia ahead of Extreme Rules. Fightful’s sources say WWE executives & their partners have been very pleased with the response to the 1deadMAN SHOWs, so it comes as no surprise they’ve announced one for Survivor Series weekend in Boston:

.@undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW is coming to Boston on November 25th! https://t.co/1OK6Du9zAG — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

As first reported by NBC Boston, the return of the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Big Night Live in Boston ahead of Survivor Series. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available. Survivor Series takes place Saturday, Nov. 26, from TD Garden in Boston. The event will be headlined by Men’s and Women’s WarGames Matches for the first time in WWE history. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.com, and the Premium Live Event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Sound like a good way to pre-game for WarGames?