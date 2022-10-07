[SPOILER] said to be returning on WWE SmackDown tonight

She’s probably, almost certainly not the White Rabbit. But her husband’s theme song was used in one of the clues...

According to PWInsider, former WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Zelina Vega will make her return on the season premiere of SmackDown tonight (Oct. 7). The site says Vega was spotted at the Boston airport ahead of the show in Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center, and they’ve confirmed she is in the script for the episode.

What’s more, they say she still rocking the blonde look she’s been seen with on social media of late.

Vega’s been off television since shortly after WrestleMania 38, where she & Carmella dropped the Tag belts to Sasha Banks & Naomi. We later learned she’d undergone surgery for an unspecified injury she suffered in the ring. In addition to that title run, since re-signing with WWE last year after being released in late 2020 Zelina also won the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament.

If Insider is right, the 31 year old will likely return on the same show where NXT call-ups Legado Del Fantasma debut.

What plans do Triple H & team have for Vega now? Are there other surprises for tonight they’re doing a better job keeping?

Join us in our live blog and we can find out together!