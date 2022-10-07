WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 7, 2022) with a live show emanating from DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, featuring the go-home show for tomorrow night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) in Philadelphia. This episode is also being promoted as the “season premiere” of SmackDown.

Advertised for tonight: Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will come face-to-face to hype up next month’s Universal championship match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight’s card also features GUNTHER vs. Sheamus in a rematch for the Intercontinental title, Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa in a singles match, Wade Barrett joining the commentary team, and more!

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 7