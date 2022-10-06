It was just a few years ago in 2018 when WWE star Brock Lesnar crashed the cage at the end of UFC 226 to answer a call-out from UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. It looked like there was a chance that Lesnar would return to UFC for a mega fight against Cormier. WWE even pushed the fight on its web site. The fight never happened, though, perhaps due to a disagreement over money.

Cormier is a longtime fan of pro wrestling. Now that he is retired from the Octagon, he’s finally joining WWE for (at least) a one-off appearance this weekend at Extreme Rules when he referees the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

However, WWE Crown Jewel is coming up in November in Saudi Arabia, and the rumor mill indicates that Lesnar could return to WWE for a match at that event. It makes a lot of sense, given how Brock rarely ever misses out on the big Saudi payday.

Naturally, some fans are speculating that Lesnar vs. Cormier might be in WWE’s plans for Crown Jewel.

Not so fast, according to Cormier. He told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that while the idea makes sense, it’s not in the works at the moment.

Raimondi: “Maybe [Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier] might happen in WWE. Is that a real thing?” Cormier: “No, I’ve not heard anything about it...It seems to make a lot of sense, but as you know, just because something makes sense doesn’t mean that it’s gonna happen. So, no, there is no talks of me fighting Brock Lesnar.”

Cormier followed up by expressing disappointment that he never got Brock in the cage in UFC:

Cormier: “We laid the foundation [in UFC], but we did not get the payoff. It was a slow build, but the build was far too slow. It was like a year build with no WrestleMania match...that kinda sucks.”

Do you expect to see Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier inside a WWE ring at some point down the line, Cagesiders?