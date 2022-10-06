In a recent interview with MySA, Drew McIntyre talked about what it was like wrestling as the United Kingdom’s hero at last month’s Clash at the Castle event when he challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship in the main event.

McIntyre said the fans were rooting so loudly for him that he was concerned about a riot breaking out after he lost:

“I am not technically from Wales, and I am not even English. But they were 100 percent for me and against Roman and the atmosphere was great. I even asked Roman afterwards — because he has been a part of these matches with big crowds – have you heard anything like that, and he said ‘No.’ You’d be hard pressed to find a crowd that was that loud consistently throughout, especially our match. It was a World Cup soccer match the way they were shouting — the way they were singing their songs and chanting ‘F-U Roman’ the entire time. And they were not happy with that finish. I was generally concerned about rioting. That is the reason we did what we did after the match.”

The thing he did after the match to prevent a riot was awkwardly sing songs with Tyson Fury. Drew confirmed the rumor that he mistakenly thought they were off the air for part of that segment:

“I knew about the first part with Tyson, but it was not a U.K. song and they were not digging it. So, I assumed we were off air, and I asked Tyson Fury to sing some Sweet Caroline, and he said no, and I am not going to argue with Tyson Fury, so I said, ‘You know what I am going to sing some Oasis and sing along with an Oasis song, but suffice to say I did not know we were still on air. I had just lost the was the biggest match of my life but I have to at least try to give them a reason to smile right now. If it means I am not wallowing in misery like I should, so be it. And if they don’t want to sing American Pie, and want some Oasis, I will give them Oasis.”

Moving on to his current feud with Karrion Kross, Drew confirmed another rumor that he called an audible after Scarlett’s fireball toss didn’t go according to plan:

“It is frustrating when it is something that should be ready to go on a live television show. But at the same time, it is a live television show, and it is not my first day. So, I know things don’t always go like they are supposed to go. Hence, why I didn’t fall down and hold my face because I don’t trust anything after 20 years in wrestling. I just reacted until I knew everything is OK, and then someone got the cue, and it was not OK. So, I called what I had to call, and we got the save at the end and got the bad guy reaction and putting some heat on the new characters on the show.”

There’s always a disconnect when a wrestler sells a move that clearly missed or a spot that is botched, so kudos to Drew for smoothly handling the situation like a pro.

Looking back on how things have played out over the last month, do you think WWE made the right decision in booking Drew McIntyre to lose the biggest match of his career against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle?