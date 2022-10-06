Sara Weston, better known to WWE fans as 2015 Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, is dead at 30 years old.

Her mother shared the tragic news on Facebook:

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Sara posted the following picture on her Instagram account earlier this week, where she mentioned that she was finally feeling healthy enough to get back in the gym following a sinus infection:

Sara beat Mandy Rose in a fan vote to win WWE Tough Enough in 2015, but she was released by WWE in 2016. Sara married Cory Weston (aka former WWE and NXT wrestler Wesley Blake) in December 2017 and they have three young children together.

Her cause of death is not publicly known at this time. A GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses has been set up here.

On behalf of everyone here at Cageside Seats, we offer our condolences to the family and friends of Sara Weston.