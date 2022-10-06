NXT faction is reportedly being called up to WWE SmackDown

NXT wrestler Santos Escobar was forced to leave NXT forever after losing a match against Tony D’Angelo in August. Later that month, the rumor mill indicated that Escobar’s entire Legado Del Fantasma faction was going to join him for a main roster call up to either Raw or SmackDown.

Several weeks have passed by with no update on this situation, but the latest report from PW Insider indicates that Legado Del Fantasma is coming to SmackDown, perhaps as soon as tomorrow night (Oct. 7):

“For those who have asked where Legado Del Fantasma have been since they departed WWE NXT, PWInsider.com is told the current plan is for the group to debut for the Smackdown brand. We are told that Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Electra Lopez and Raul Mendoza may appear as soon as tomorrow’s Smackdown season premiere from Worcester, MA. There were pitches for them recently and some we have spoken to believe the group will start this week.”

Tomorrow night’s episode of SmackDown is being promoted as the “season premiere,” so it’s a good time for some new faces to make a splash.

How do you see Escobar and his crew fitting in on the main roster, Cagesiders?