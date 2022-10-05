The ratings and viewership data are in for the Oct. 4 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show’s first live episode in three weeks — and the debut of the new white-and-gold look — delivered the shows worst numbers in two months. The drop in viewers wasn’t too bad; last night’s audience of 625,000 was only 5% less than last week. The rating among 18-49 year olds saw a sharper decline, as this week’s .13 was almost 19% lower than Sept. 27’s.

There wasn’t a single competitor to point to to explain the numbers, but a big night for reality shows on broadcast (NBC won the night with The Voice’s .70 in the demo, while Bachelor in Paradise pulled a .54 for ABC) and the presence of the best-among-cable originals Hip Hop Awards on BET (which drew a .27 in 18-49 for its original airing) should be considered. Pre-season NBA games on TNT and some exciting happenings at the end of Major League Baseball’s regular season may have also been factors. NXT finished 30th on cable, much lower than they’ve been of late.

Whatever the reason or reasons, WWE probably isn’t thrilled. We’ll see if it bounces back next week.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating over the past year:

