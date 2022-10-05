Halloween Havoc gets extreme, adds Ambulance and Weapons Wild matches

WWE’s main roster will pay tribute to ECW this weekend in Philadelphia, and Triple H & Shawn Michaels will continue that trend with NXT’s Spooky SZN premium live event on Oct. 22.

Halloween Havoc, which will be a stand alone show this year rather than the special episode of NXT television its been the past two years, has a history of gimmick matches. So the addition of “Weapons Wild” and Ambulance matches to a card that already included a multi-person Ladder match and a Triple Threat makes sense.

Even better, the latest bout in Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez’s feud was decided via “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal”!

The Wheel landed on “Weapons Wild”, which is probably just a spin (pun totally intended) on a hardcore match. To continue the build to that, Perez and Jade will also have “Pick Your Poison” matches where each woman chooses their rival’s opponent on the Oct. 18 go home episode.

The Ambulance match is part of the Diamond Mine program. Julius Creed made short work of Duke Hudson, then was interrupted by Damon Kemp. Even though Kemp put Brutus Creed out with an injury last week, the older brother still wanted a piece of the traitor. Somewhat cooler heads prevailed, and we’ll instead get an ambulance match between Damon and Julius. If Kemp wins, Brutus is gone from NXT.

Here’s the updated card for Halloween Havoc:

• Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT championshop • Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. the winner of next week’s Nathan Frazer/Axiom tiebreaker in a Ladder Match for the vacant North American title • Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez in a “Weapons Wild” Match • Damon Kemp vs. Julius Creed in an Ambulance Match with Brutus Creed’s NXT career on the line

Last night’s NXT also featured Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark earning a shot at NXT Women’s Tag champs Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, so that’s a possibility for Oct. 22. Alba Fyre also kidnapped Women’s champ Mandy Rose, and that feels like a lock for Halloween Havoc.

What will the stip be? And can we please bring Shotzi back to host?