WWE and its fans had some fun with the company’s long, almost troll-like rollout of Veer Mahaan on Raw.

For almost six months, they teased his arrival. When he finally came, we got a few weeks of the former Major League Baseball prospect squashing folks. Veer got into a program with the Mysterios, then... not much. We barely had time to speculate about why Vince McMahon lost interest in the beefy 34 year old from India before Vince was gone. But it didn’t seem like Triple H was that excited about Mahaan either, and recently we’ve heard rumors about his future after he worked an NXT house show with his tag partner Sanga.

Last night (Oct. 4), Veer came to NXT...

What does it mean? Will Indus Sher wage war on the NXT Tag division? Is Sanga headed to Raw with Mahaan? How adorable is scrappy lil Nathan Frazer in that video?

Let us know what you think, after you check out this playlist of highlights from last night’s NXT:

