WWE put up a good fight against the first few weeks of Monday Night Football, but on Oct. 3 Raw finally saw declines in both overall viewers and demographic rating.

Their numbers from last night aren’t catastrophic, but they are more in line with what we’d expected to see when the season started. Raw was watched by an average audience of 1.6 million, which is 4% less than last week but roughly where the show was two weeks ago. With 18-49 year olds, it averaged a .40 rating. That’s also down from the past couple weeks (11%), and the lowest since July 4.

It’s not as if the game did an otherworldly number, either. The San Francisco 49ers win over their division rival and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams was watched by 12.5 million on ESPN & ESPN2, with a 3.9 in the key demo.

If anything, Raw’s numbers were down due to the biggest drops in the 10pm ET block that we’ve seen in a while. Here’s the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.68 million / .43

Hour Two: 1.70 million / .43

Hour Three: 1.41 million / .35

Next week is a big “season premiere” edition, with Roman Reigns & The Bloodline, a D-X anniversary celebration, Extreme Rules fallout, and a United States title match. Will that perk the numbers back up, or will WWE just be trying to maintain these levels for the rest of the NFL season?

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily