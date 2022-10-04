Chad Gable’s German suplex of Braun Strowman was Raw’s top moment

Chad Gable was getting a surprising amount of offense in on Braun Strowman during their match on Monday Night Raw this week when he decided to hit the ropes. Strowman had been stunned on the mat, but when Gable came off with all his momentum, Strowman was back on his feet and picking him up over his shoulder.

It was time for the power slam and the pinfall. Because of course, right?

Except that’s not what happened.

Instead, Gable slipped out and slid down the big fella’s back, pushing him into the ropes belly first. When he bounced back off them, Gable grabbed him around the waist and, I shit you not, hit him with a beautiful German suplex.

Look at this:

Strowman rolls and Gable just keeps the hold and rolls him back so his shoulders are down. It only gets a two count, and Braun would of course come back to win the match, but sometimes you get surprising little gems like this during random TV matches on an early October Raw.

Pro wrestling is great.

