Alexa Bliss & Asuka win tag team titles

There was no reason to think we would see a title change of any sort going into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas. Then Asuka and Alexa Bliss made their return to television, rip roaring and ready to get after IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.

So they did just that, establishing after a brawl in the opening segment that they wanted their shot at the women’s tag team titles later on in the evening. They were granted that shot.

And wouldn’t you know it, they actually pulled it off.

They had a pretty damn good main event TV match — SKY and Asuka were laying it in, and damn sure got at least this writer hyped for a future fight over a singles title — that saw Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair deal with Bayley on the outside so that Bliss could get Twisted and pin Kai to take the titles for the good gals.

A pleasant surprise, Cagesiders?