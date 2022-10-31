Bray Wyatt will be making the trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel

In the weeks since his epic return to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in Philadelphia, Bray Wyatt has been appearing on Friday Night SmackDown saying a whole lot without saying much of anything at all.

Well, to be fair, the company saw the success of the white rabbit story teasing his return and has decided to keep it going with more cryptic interactive storytelling. It’s doing what they intend, with plenty of folks digging in to talk about the recently introduced Uncle Howdy and where this all might be going.

It’s hard to say, really, but we do know where the man himself will be headed later this week: Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

Indeed, WWE confirmed during Monday Night Raw this week that Wyatt will appear at the Crown Jewel event this Saturday. There’s no telling what he’ll be there to do — maybe a simple entrance with the cool theme song and a few words will do the trick.

We’ll find out soon enough.