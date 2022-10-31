The Oct. 28 episode of SmackDown aired on FS1 due to the first game of the World Series airing on FOX. WWE loaded up the episode with Roman Reigns, an open challenge angle for the Women’s champ Ronda Rousey, and a MYSTERY PARTNER in a trios match. How’d that work out?

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show drew an audience of 835,000 viewers and .23 rating among 18-49 year olds. That was fifth best among cable originals, with everything finishing ahead of WWE a part of ESPN’s usual Friday night NBA doubleheader. The baseball game was watched by 11.48 million and had a 2.85 in the demo to win the night overall.

Comparisons to the week before don’t mean much, but how about to the last time they were bumped to FS1? That would be Oct. 29. 2021. That show’s viewership was 1.03 million with a .29 in the demo.

While you try to figure out what that means, here’s a rundown of the past six months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

