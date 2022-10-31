Carmella shares about recent miscarriage, subsequent ectopic pregnancy

Former SmackDown Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag champion Carmella has been off television for almost three months now, reportedly for a head injury. Today (Oct. 31), which happens to be the last day Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, she shared the story of what else she’s been dealing with since last we saw her.

Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, wrote that she suffered a miscarriage in September. She and husband Corey Graves got pregnant again, but after 12 hours in the emergency room over the weekend with abdominal pain, she was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy. That’s when rather than attaching to the lining of the uterus, a fertilized egg grows somewhere outside the uterus. As the egg grows, it can burst and can cause life-threatening bleeding for the mother. Such an egg is never a “viable” pregnancy, as it can’t get the blood supply and support it needs to grow when it’s not in the uterus.

Research indicates that 1 in 50 pregnancies is ectopic, and that 10-20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. Still, many who experience the loss of a pregnancy feel alone and ashamed. That’s one of the reasons Carmella wanted to post her story.