Ya boy Austin Creed, aka Xavier Woods, lost one of his dream jobs recently. But the man’s got a lot of dreams, and last night (Oct. 30) another came true when he was a contestant on ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Woods kicked ass, too. Not when he arm wrestled Pat Sajak...

Take it easy on the contestants, @PatOnWheel! They still have to spin the wheel! #CelebrityWheelOfFortune @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/2lZvh3dfNH — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 31, 2022

... or in the Bonus Rounds. But the fact he made it to two Bonus Rounds tells you he did pretty dang well when competing against Kate Flannery (Meredith on The Office) and Steve Agee (John Cena’s co-star in The Suicide Squad & on Peacemaker) on the episode.

Woods banked a whopping $96,350 for his charity, Gamers Outreach, which has various programs designed to achieve their mission of empowering “hospitalized children through video games” and “building a world where play iseasily prioritized alongside research and treatment.”

Getting the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune after trying to get on for years was an unreal experience. I loved every second of it and thank you all for watching! #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/60DW2hIxo8 — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2022

If you missed the reigning King of the Ring’s run on Wheel last night, it’s streaming on Hulu here.

And if you’d like to try your hand at spinning and solving with Woods or another Superstar? After his appearance, the big winner announced there will be a week of WWE x Wheel of Fortune coming our way before WrestleMania 39!

Now that my @celebritywof show is over, let me tell you the big news! We’re looking for @wwe Superfans to spin the wheel. I want you to partner with me or your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune! Watch the video then go here https://t.co/oTrsESZgds @WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/SYw7u9FLQR — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2022

Any Cagesiders think you have what it takes?