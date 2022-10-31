 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavier Woods kicked ass on Wheel of Fortune, and next time you can join him

By Sean Rueter
Ya boy Austin Creed, aka Xavier Woods, lost one of his dream jobs recently. But the man’s got a lot of dreams, and last night (Oct. 30) another came true when he was a contestant on ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Woods kicked ass, too. Not when he arm wrestled Pat Sajak...

... or in the Bonus Rounds. But the fact he made it to two Bonus Rounds tells you he did pretty dang well when competing against Kate Flannery (Meredith on The Office) and Steve Agee (John Cena’s co-star in The Suicide Squad & on Peacemaker) on the episode.

Woods banked a whopping $96,350 for his charity, Gamers Outreach, which has various programs designed to achieve their mission of empowering “hospitalized children through video games” and “building a world where play iseasily prioritized alongside research and treatment.”

If you missed the reigning King of the Ring’s run on Wheel last night, it’s streaming on Hulu here.

And if you’d like to try your hand at spinning and solving with Woods or another Superstar? After his appearance, the big winner announced there will be a week of WWE x Wheel of Fortune coming our way before WrestleMania 39!

Any Cagesiders think you have what it takes?

