It’s seemed like WWE would be more likely to play nice with other promotions under the Stephanie McMahon/Nick Khan/Triple H leadership triumvirate than they were under Vince McMahon, but we hadn’t seen much to back up that notion. Until yesterday (Oct. 30) that is, when Pro Wrestling NOAH announced Shinsuke Nakamura for the Jan. 1, 2023 stop on The Great Muta’s retirement tour.

Nakamura spoke to Tokyo Sports about the booking, which he again described as “a miracle” just like he did when NOAH first announced his match with Muta for The New Year 2023 at Budokan Hall (translation via Wrestling Observer):

After a disagreement at first, he [Nakamura] persisted in negotiating with a new regime after Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired in July. The final agreement was reached on the 26th of this month, and it seems that the tenacity has paid off. “It’s nothing but a miracle,” Nakamura said. “Of course, I wanted to do it. I opened a door that no one could break in. Hahaha...it’s a real ‘Forbidden Door’.” ”I think it’s really fate, and I worked hard to make it happen. I’ve fought Keiji Muto twice in the past, but this was my first encounter with Great Muta, the first and last. I definitely think that I am in the midst of the miracle of the times,” he continued.

Doesn’t sound like these will become as commonplace as they have for AEW stars, but it’s a start. But maybe the rarity of seeing a WWE star working on another promotion’s card does make it even more special?

