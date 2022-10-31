Raw airs tonight (Oct. 31) with a live show from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This is the final episode of Raw during the four week build towards Crown Jewel, which takes place on Saturday (Nov. 5) in Saudi Arabia.

Dexter Lumis has a very good reason for stalking The Miz

Johnny Gargano is putting his credibility on the line to defend that creep Dexter Lumis.

According to Gargano, Lumis is actually a decent person who has a very good reason for stalking The Miz, invading his home, stroking the A-Lister’s face, and drawing pictures of his family.

The Miz admitted that there is indeed a secret that explains Dexter’s actions. It’s because Lumis is jealous that Miz decided to share his vast expertise and knowledge with Tommaso Ciampa instead of choosing to advance Dexter’s pro wrestling career.

Gargano shut that idea down by revealing that Miz didn’t even know his so-called best friend Ciampa is out with an injury.

Johnny has given The Miz an ultimatum: tell the truth about why Dexter Lumis is targeting him, or Gargano will blow the whistle and reveal the reason himself.

Halloween seems like a fitting night for the creepy Lumis to get a big spotlight, but will Miz find a way to take out Gargano and prevent his secret from being spilled?

The rest of the title scene

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has a non-title match against Nikki Cross tonight. Cross ditched her “almost a superhero” gimmick last week when she crashed the main event match between Belair and Bayley. Hopefully we’ll hear an explanation from Cross tonight before she gets it on with Bianca.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY don’t really have to worry about losing their gold right now. Their focus is instead on helping to ensure Bayley beats Belair for the Raw women’s title at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match. To that end, Damage CTRL tried to eliminate another one of Bianca’s allies by ambushing Candice LeRae last week.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is actually working on a Monday night. Logan Paul isn’t advertised for the show, so maybe Roman will receive a visit from Money in the Bank contract holder Austin Theory instead.

United States Champion Seth Rollins loved watching Theory defeat Mustafa Ali last week. Mustafa brawled with Seth after the match and is hell-bent on taking the gold away from The Visionary.

The Usos are the WWE tag team champions and are feeling Ucey enough to defend the titles against the Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel. If Jimmy and Jey are in the building tonight to back up the Tribal Chief, will Ridge Holland and Butch show up to kick their asses?

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is sick and tired of being disrespected. Will that help her get more TV time on Raw?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Brock Lesnar is set to appear tonight. I think it’s safe to assume something explosive will happen if Bobby Lashley is also in Dallas. But more importantly, what Halloween costumes will Brock and Bob be wearing as they punch each other’s faces in?

- Speaking of Halloween, Otis and Matt Riddle will go at tonight it in a Trick or Street Fight. This match came about after Elias defeated Chad Gable last week but was then attacked by Otis. Elias and Gable will almost certainly get involved in this wacky holiday themed melee.

- The O.C. and The Judgment Day will face each other in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel. Last week’s show established that AJ Styles and the Good Brothers are at a severe disadvantage unless they can find someone who will neutralize Rhea Ripley’s ringside shenanigans. Will we find out tonight who that person is?

- Omos is very good at squashing jobbers. I guess it’s too bad for him that his opponent at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman, is not a jobber.

- JBL loves going on and on about Baron Corbin being a wrestling god even as Baron puts half the audience to sleep with his bland ring work. After defeating Dolph Ziggler and Johnny Gargano in recent weeks, which mid-card babyface will be next to do the job for Corbin?

- Kevin Owens hasn’t been doing anything on Raw lately. Is that because he doesn’t work Saudi Arabia, or is there something else going on here?

- Where the f*** are Asuka and Alexa Bliss?

What will you be looking for on Raw?