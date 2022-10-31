WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 31, 2022) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Crown Jewel event scheduled for this coming Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing live, though we don’t know exactly what he’ll be there to do. Brock Lesnar will also be in the building for the first time since his big altercation with Bobby Lashley. Elsewhere, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair takes on Nikki Cross in a non-title match, Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight, and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 31