The next show on the WWE calendar is the latest trip into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The show will be called Crown Jewel, the fourth time the promotion has used that branding for a trip here, and will take place on Nov. 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We’re less than a week from showtime and here’s how the card looks:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

There isn’t much here. Reigns appeared on Paul’s podcast, they were friendly, some shit talk went down after Reigns left, and now a match will happen. It seems clear it’s that it’s a Saudi show and they’re just trying to maximize Paul’s presence.

Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Bayley has pinned the champion on multiple occasions, even if she lost the Ladder match they had at Extreme Rules. This would seem to be the last match in the feud, considering the stipulation.

Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Ridge Holland & BUTCH

The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes have been feuding. The latter scored a win over the former on SmackDown this past week and are getting a title shot off it.

Steel Cage: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

Scarlett helped Kross win the Strap match at Extreme Rules and McIntyre was so enraged he caused a car crash. He not only wasn’t punished, he was put in a Steel Cage match against Kross, getting exactly what he wanted. Presumably, Scarlett won’t be able to interfere this time.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Lesnar made a surprise return to attack Lashley, costing him the United States championship in the process. A challenge came quickly after and here we are.

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Two monsters, trying to prove they’re the one true monster.

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

Finn Balor and AJ Styles were going back-and-forth, so the latter called in Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for help and just like that we’ve got ourselves a six-man tag match.

