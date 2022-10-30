 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle Great Muta in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH

By Geno Mrosko
In something of a surprise, it was announced by Pro Wrestling NOAH that current WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will be heading to Japan to wrestle The Great Muta in a singles match at the upcoming The New Year 2023 show on Jan. 1 at Budokan Hall.

Nakamura posted this shortly after the announcement:

And then followed that up with a promotional tweet that showcases that he is clearly very excited about this:

Muta announced back in June he will retire from pro wrestling in 2023, making this retirement tour of his effectively Nakamura’s last chance to work with him. WWE has obviously granted that wish. Muta is scheduled to team with Sting later that same month in his final match as The Great Muta.

Nakamura, meanwhile, was last seen on WWE TV getting his hands dirty down in developmental in NXT and acting as a mystery teammate for Hit Row.

