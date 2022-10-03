Seth Rollins gets a title shot on Raw next week

While Seth Rollins is still feuding with Matt Riddle, with the two delivering one hell of a go home angle for their match at Extreme Rules in just a matter of days in Philadelphia, he’s also got issues with Bobby Lashley. Indeed, he delivered yet another Stomp to the United States championship during Monday Night Raw this week.

Later in the evening, it led to this response from Lashley:

Later still, WWE made it official — Rollins will challenge Lashley for the United States championship on Raw next week, just two nights after the Fight Pit.

Notably, it won’t matter what happens in that match. Rollins could lose — or die, as Riddle threatened to literally kill him — and he’ll still have a title shot waiting for him. Of course, it’s the “season premiere” episode of Raw, so WWE is loading it up with this match, an appearance from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & The Bloodline, D-Generation X celebrating 25 years, and more.