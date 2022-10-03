Daniel Cormier appears on Raw ... via satellite

Just a short time before Monday Night Raw was set to go on the air via USA Network from St. Paul, Minnesota this week, Daniel Cormier teased making an appearance. In the end, he did just that but it wasn’t in person.

Nope, he sent in a pre-taped promo that aired on the Titantron:

“We have had to watch you two whine, argue, and complain for months, and we’ve had enough. Your behavior has been insane and we are tired of the foolishness. From parking lots to arenas, you two have fought all around the world. For all the people looking and going ‘who is this guy?’ I am Daniel Cormier. I am one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. I AM the double champion. Matt, listen bro, we go way back. You’re a former UFC fighter and I respect that. You’re a part of the fraternity. Seth, you know that from afar I’ve always admired you. I was there in Santa Clara when you won that first world championship, and I may have celebrated. “But as the whole world is fed up, I, too, am fed up. Someone told me that you two are competing in a Fight Pit match this Saturday at Extreme Rules. Well, I’m into that. That’s my world. I live in the cage. I love it. But one thing I do know is there has to be a stern third man, it can’t be any old referee. So you know who they called? They called your boy DC to come down and lay down the law and make sure that only one of you walk out of the Fight Pit victorious, and we put an end to this. So that’s exactly what I plan to do. Now it’s time to stop yapping, train hard, train smart, and I’ll see both of you guys this Saturday in Philadelphia.”

Not a bad promo, and a perfectly reasonable way to introduce himself to the WWE audience. It also kept the attention on Riddle and Rollins, who delivered one hell of a segment throwing some pointed barbs back-and-forth at each other, knowing they couldn’t make contact.

See you Saturday.

