Raquel Rodriguez wants WWE to introduce a women’s secondary singles title

The WWE roster is growing again. On the men’s side, that’s meant a return to prominence for the main roster secondary title like the Intercontinental and United States championships. For the women... well, the took the Tag belts out of storage.

Some of that is because there are still a lot more male wrestlers than female ones in WWE, and because the top men’s singles and tag titles are currently “unified” with The Bloodline. Still, maybe the rest of the women’s division needs something to fight over?

Recently deposed WWE Women’s Tag champ Raquel Rodriguez thinks so. She told Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count:

“I think that would be something so great for the women’s division especially because we have so much diversity in the women’s division. We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds and different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship, having a North American championship for the women would be something. Just a huge leap forward for the Women’s Division in wrestling in general. “And I personally do feel like that is something that is possible and is something that’s that could possibly be happening in the near future so I’m looking forward to that and possibly you know making new history.”

It’s always better when matches & feuds have stakes, but adding a bunch of titles to a promotion isn’t always — or even often — the answer. If bookers & writers aren’t motivated to tell stories with a division, putting a belt in the mix won’t change that.

But given what we’ve seen with the IC and US championships so far in the Triple H era, maybe a new strap is the missing ingredient for getting players like Rodriguez, or Shotzi, or the recently returned Candice LeRae a meaningful role on Mondays and Fridays?

Let us know what you think, Cagesiders.