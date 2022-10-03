WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph & McKenzie Mitchell tie the knot

We’ve been following the romance between NXT announcer Vic Joseph and interviewer McKenzie Mitchell for almost two years. The couple went public with their relationship in late 2020, and announced their engagement a year later.

Mitchell & Joseph — and vicariously, all of us — got a big payoff to their story over the weekend in Italy. They tied the knot in Florence on Fri., Sept. 30!

The beautiful bride gave us a glimpse into it all on her Instagram.

Fellow wrestling couples Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green, and John Morrison & Taya Valkyrie were among those on hand to for the occasion.

Leaving Italy…



So glad we were able to be there to celebrate @mckenzienmitch & @VicJosephWWE’s wedding!



I didn’t drink a lot of wine…SIKE! pic.twitter.com/Pa55AdH1ny — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 2, 2022

29 year old Mitchell has been with WWE since 2019, joining the company after several years in a similar role for Impact Wrestling. She’s done some work on Raw & SmackDown, but primarily works for NXT. The 37 year old Joseph has been with the company since 2017, and served as NXT’s play-by-play voice since 2020. He’s worked with most of WWE’s during his tenure, including as Raw’s lead announcer from Sept. 2019 - Jan. 2020.

Congrats to Mr. & Mrs. Travagliante (Vic’s real last name)!