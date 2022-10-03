Raw airs tonight (Oct. 3) with a live show from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. This is the final episode of Raw during the five week build towards Extreme Rules, which takes place on Saturday (Oct. 8) night.

WWE is now available to stream on Sling TV! That gives you even more accessibility to programming from USA, A&E, and more — no matter where you’re watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and watch Raw or WWE Rivals whenever you want! Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

No touching!

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins have one simple rule to follow tonight when they meet face-to-face; they can’t touch each other.

If anyone breaks the rule, that person will be removed from their Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules.

Rollins and Riddle both want to tear each other to shreds, so it won’t be easy to adhere to this basic rule.

The tension between these men has escalated to the point where former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier is being brought in to be the referee for the Fight Pit.

This is the final episode of Raw before Extreme Rules, and it seems like a good time for the heel to set a trap for the babyface. Seth might not be allowed to touch Matt, but there are plenty of potential hired guns on the roster who can do the dirty work on his behalf.

Could it be Austin Theory? How about Veer? T-BAR? All of the 24/7 title jobbers?

Maybe I’m overthinking this one. Rather than adding some low or mid card fodder to the mix, perhaps the best thing to do here is for both men to go out there and just sell this match with a heated exchange of words. That’s what pro wrestling is all about, after all, right?

The title scene

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign a contract tonight to make their ladder match at Extreme Rules official. I’m sure everything will remain peaceful and there will be no shenanigans afoot.

Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are taking a break from fighting Asuka and Alexa Bliss tonight. That’s because Kai has a singles match against Candice LeRae.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley is rooting for Riddle in the Fight Pit. But if Riddle interferes in another one of Bob’s matches, the Original Bro might just end up in The Hurt Lock. As far as the title is concerned, we might just have to wait until after Extreme Rules to discover Bob’s next challenger.

The Usos are the WWE tag team champions, and it’s not clear if any team on Raw can hang with them.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns doesn’t work Mondays or B shows like Extreme Rules.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Braun Strowman plans to murder Chad Gable tonight when they go one-on-one. At least I’m pretty sure that’s what Braun was trying to tell Chad on the phone last week when he revealed that this match is scheduled for tonight.

- Rey Mysterio teams up with AJ Styles tonight to take on The Judgment Day. Finn Balor was seconds away from potentially ending AJ’s career last week, but that’s not how friends treat each other. Edge’s return to Raw might actually drive AJ closer to Finn’s side, given the history this year between Edge and AJ.

- Johnny Gargano has a singles match tonight against Otis. Considering the way Otis recently stood up to Braun Strowman, Gargano will have his work cut out for him.

- That creep Dexter Lumis really enjoys knocking Miz out and stroking his face. Is this going anywhere new, or will it just be more of the same tonight?

- Omos is squashing jobbers again. If I was a betting man, I’d say Omos is doing this so he can eventually put over Strowman as the best giant/monster in WWE. But I’m not a betting man, so maybe there is no such master plan here.

- Kevin Owens really likes giving stunners to that dweeb Austin Theory. Who wouldn’t enjoy doing that?

- Is Nikki A.S.H. ready to ditch the final remnants of her delusional superhero gimmick after losing to LeRae last week?

- Are you ready to decipher like 17 more clues from whatever new White Rabbit tease that’s coming our way tonight?

What will you be looking for on Raw?