 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Emma officially joins the WWE SmackDown roster

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured Ronda Rousey issuing an open challenge for her SmackDown women’s championship. In a nice surprise, Emma answered the call.

She lost the match, of course, because there’s just no way she was going to beat Rousey in her first match back but it was a good way to reintroduce her to a fan base who, assuming they don’t watch much other wrestling, hasn’t seen her since 2017.

She tweeted the following after her appearance:

And gave this interview in storyline:

“I can’t tell you how good it feels to be back. I waited five years for tonight — five years to make sure that I’m never forgotten again. And now I know exactly what I have to do to beat the champion.”

Meanwhile, she’s officially been added back to the WWE roster page under the SmackDown brand, so it looks like we can expect her on the blue brand going forward. That works out great, considering the women’s division needed some depth there and her arrival creates exactly that.

Happy she’s back?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats