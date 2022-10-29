Later tonight (Oct. 29), “media megastar” Jake Paul will fight 47 year old mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva in his latest boxing match. Millions of people will watch it on Fite, then probably complain about it and/or debate whether it was a work.

WWE is in the Paul brothers business. Jake has teased joining his brother in Saudi Arabia next weekend for Logan’s definitely worked match against Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, and at the weigh-ins for the Silva fight yesterday, he performed Triple H’s signature water spit.

The Game approved, quote-tweeting the above with “GAME ON!” But when Logan hyped his little brother’s attempt to run his record to 6-0 tonight with a still photo, Reigns’ counsel jumped at the opportunity to hype his Tribal Chief ahead of Nov. 5’s title bout:

Pretty good shot from Paul Heyman, but I confess to be still marking out a bit about Sami Zayn getting tagged as a member of The Bloodline.

Anyway, let us know what you think of Jake’s version of Triple H’s entrance. And if you’re so inclined, you can order the stream of tonight’s entire Paul vs. Silva card here.