Sheamus (real name Stephen Farrelly) and his long-time girlfriend Isabella Revilla got engaged last summer. We knew their wedding was coming up because WWE recently wrote the Celtic Warrior off television for a while with an injury angle, and gave his good friend Drew McIntyre the weekend off to attend.

How do we know the ceremony already took place? Because the timeline of ex-WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry is full of pics and video of the happy occasion!

Congrats @WWESheamus and Isabella!!!! So happy for you guys pic.twitter.com/hazZ72hmb6 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 28, 2022

Wishing you all the love @WWESheamus & Isabella !!!! Now let’s celebrate !!!! pic.twitter.com/xALtzZzYuX — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 28, 2022

Lana’s found herself in hot water over marriage-related news in the past, but she should be safe here — and not just because she doesn’t actually work for a wrestling company right now. In addition to best man McIntyre up there, she and her currently-idle-in-AEW husband were among several other current co-workers (and one well-traveled former co-worker) at the wedding, too.

(If it takes you a second like it did me, that’s Damian Priest in the glasses.)

Looks like a great time on a beautiful day, and what more can you ask for when saying “I do’?

Join us in sending our congratulations and well-wishes to the Brawling Brute and his beautiful bride!