WWE SmackDown spoilers for Nov. 4: Brutal Liv, record-breaking feud tease, Intercontinental title match, more!

WWE stayed in St. Louis’ Enterprise Center after the Oct. 28 SmackDown went off the air in order to tape the Nov. 4 episode. Crown Jewel is next Saturday in Riyadh, and WWE needed to get this show done ahead of time to free up the schedule for travel to and promotion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next week.

Here’s what went down on the show, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer and PWInsider:

Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. Morgan survived being powerbombed onto a pile of steel chairs, then won after sending Deville into the same chairs with a springboard facebuster.

LA Knight def. Ricochet. The real-life relationship between ring announcer Samantha Irvin and Ricochet was part of the story here, as Knight hit on Irvin before the match. LA won by grabbing the ropes for leverage on a roll-up reversal.

The Usos were in the ring to say that after they retain their titles at Crown Jewel, they'll be the longest reigning Tag champs in WWE history. That brought out the team that currently holds that record, The New Day, to say they'll be waiting for their old rivals if they win in Saudi. The #1 contenders Ridge Holland & Butch came out to brawl like the brutes they are, but Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa ran in to even the odds and The Bloodline stood tall.

Shanya Baszler def. Natalya by submission. Ronda Rousey was out with Baszler.

Braun Strowman def. five wrestlers in a handicap match where his enhancement talent opponents were said to have been picked by MVP. Strowman then powerbombed MVP five times.

GUNTHER def. Rey Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental championship.

Do these results get you more excited for next Friday’s SmackDown and Crown Jewel next Saturday, Cagesiders?