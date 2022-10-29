Sami Zayn is the best

I already wrote extensively about this in the recap to this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown but this here is the highlights post and I can damn well write about it again.

Sami Zayn is just the best.

I’ve watched the video WWE put out from the in-ring confrontation he had with Jey Uso, where Roman Reigns also got involved, like 12 times now. They cut it up a bit to take out some of it but much of it has been left intact because there was only so much they could cut out.

Watch Sami make them break and then enjoy just how hilarious it was to see Jey struggle like hell to keep it together the rest of the way. Bonus points for Zayn for that hilarious troll face in the background for the majority of the video:

I’m still laughing. Even watching it for the 13th time, I’m still laughing.

This isn’t something you want all the time. After all, Zayn’s comedy undercut what was actually designed to be a tense moment that was getting a lot of heat with the crowd before it got awkward thanks to the aforementioned laughter. But I’ll be damned if I’m not still laughing even now while watching it for a 14th time.

The absolute best.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: