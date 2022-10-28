WWE adds Last Woman Standing, tag team title match to Crown Jewel

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE made two new matches official for the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event scheduled for next Sat., Nov. 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

First, it was announced that after Bayley once again pinned Bianca Belair on Monday Night Raw this past week — assist from Nikki Cross be damned — she would be getting another shot at the Raw women’s championship, this time in a Last Woman Standing match. There was no mention of Cross being included in the match in any way, for whatever that’s worth.

Elsewhere, The Usos will be putting the unified tag team titles up for grabs against Ridge Holland & BUTCH. This came about both because, well, The Bloodline is feuding with The Brawling Brutes and because BUTCH pinned Sami Zayn during a match against Zayn & Solo Sikoa. That was in part due to Jey Uso, and what goes around comes around.

Here’s the updated Crown Jewel match card: