Emma returns to WWE on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey told us last week that she planned on holding an open challenge for the SmackDown women’s championship on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in St. Louis. She would have done it last week but she decided she would only do it on her own time.

New champ, new Ronda.

She cut down the crowd, saying she didn’t expect them to appreciate her because “only the great can recognize greatness and you’re all too mediocre to even know what you’re looking at.” Then she asked for her challenger to appear.

And that’s when Emma made her return, as spoiler reports had indicated she would:

As Michael Cole mentioned on commentary, it would be five years to the day tomorrow that Emma was released by WWE. She did some work in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling during her time away and even after all that time away she’s still just 33-years-old.

Plenty of time to make her second run in WWE more memorable than the first.

It started here, with a title match against Rousey, who shouted at her that “they don’t care about you, Emma. They don’t even remember you.” Emma looked as good as she was ever going to in a match like this, against an opponent like this. They had a pretty damn good TV match, actually, with Rousey winning by submission.

Glad to see Emma back?

