[SPOILER] is coming back to WWE on SmackDown tonight

When WWE announced an open challenge angle for Ronda Rousey on the Oct. 28 SmackDown, we figured it could be a surprise call-up, debut, or return.

But Tenille Dashwood was not a name that crossed our minds.

According to PWInsider, however, the wrestler who went by Emma during her earlier stints in WWE is exactly who’s backstage at Enterprise Center in St. Louis right now getting ready to answer the SmackDown Women’s champion’s challenge.

The 33 year old Australian was a standout of the pre-Four Horsewomen era of NXT, losing to Paige (aka Saraya) in the finals of the tournament to crown the developmental brand’s first Women’s champion. Dashwood’s first main roster run was a comedy face paired with Santino Marella, but after Marella retired she returned to NXT and turned heel.

“Evil Emma” gained popularity, but after being called back to the main roster in 2016 she suffered a back injury which sidelined for several months. She was promoted for a return as a new, more glamorous character, Emmalina. But the drawn out teases for that gimmick’s debut became a running joke, and WWE pulled the plug on it as soon as the joke was over — reportedly because officials didn’t think she was pulling off the Sable-like character they envisioned. Dashwood was released in 2017.

Since then, Dashwood’s had runs in Ring of Honor and Impact, where she won the Knockouts Tag titles with Madison Rayne.

Now, it looks like Emma is back in Triple H’s WWE.

Let us know what you think of the move, and join us in our SmackDown live blog tonight to see how it plays out on television.