Behind the scenes of Chucky stabbing Liv Morgan to ‘death’

After years (literally) of talking about her dream of being one Chucky's victims, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was stabbed to “death” by the possessed Good Guys doll. It finally happened on episode four of the second season of the horror icon's eponymous USA Network/SyFy series, which premiered on Weds., Oct. 26.

WWE took us behind the scenes of the former Money in the Bank winner and SmackDown Women’s champion’s appearance on Chucky, which by estimation is cool for at least two reasons:

To see the effects work and other tricks of the trade required to have a puppet stab someone repeatedly, and get “blood” to come out of the abdominal area of a very fit person when they’re not wearing clothes that cover their mid-section (Morgan had on her Child’s Play-inspired ring gear). Once again watching just how happy this all made Liv.

Check it out:

Despite all the stabbing and off-color language, it looks like Chucky made a new friend till the end.