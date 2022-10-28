WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 28, 2022) with a live show emanating from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Crown Jewel event scheduled for early next month in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Ronda Rousey will defend the SmackDown women’s championship in an open challenge.

Tonight’s card also features the return of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Hit Row and a mystery partner vs. Legado Del Fantasma, The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn), and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FS1. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 28