The holidays are reportedly changing WWE’s TV taping schedule

The end-of-the-year holidays are fast approaching, and WWE is reportedly making some changes to its regular TV taping schedule as a result.

Per PW Insider, the Dec. 23 episode of SmackDown on FOX will not be live. It will instead be taped on Dec. 16, right after the live episode of SmackDown in Chicago wraps up.

The Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 episodes of NXT will not be live either. They will both be taped on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It’s unclear what’s going on with the Dec. 26 episode of Raw. Insider notes that WWE appears to have two non-televised live events planned for that night, which could leave the door open for taping Raw the week before:

“It is interesting to note that the Raw brand has a live event that night in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena, but that show being advertised as a Holiday live event tour date, not a live Raw broadcast. The Smackdown brand will be in Madison Square Garden that night but that as well is a Holiday live event tour. Raw has a live taping the week before in Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Arena. It’s always possible they will tape content that night for 12/26 or even forgo the usual Raw format for the 12/26 broadcast on the USA Network...”

