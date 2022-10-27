Zelina Vega thinks Ronda Rousey is a big dummy

Ronda Rousey is defending the SmackDown women’s championship in an open title match on tomorrow night’s (Oct. 28) live episode on FS1.

Zelina Vega isn’t atop the list of women who I expect to answer Ronda’s call for a title match because she’s just starting to do her thing with Legado Del Fantasma. But I should probably revise my list after hearing Zelina take the following shot at Ronda during this week’s interview on Busted Open Radio:

“It’s no shock to anybody that she’s a scary woman. But there’s braun, and then there’s brains. And I don’t know that she has the second one.”

Vega said even though her biggest priority right now is to help Legado Del Fantasma get over, she does plan to win the women’s champion fairly soon. As a former tag team champion and Queen of the Ring, Vega says she will have no problem overcoming Ronda’s power advantage by outsmarting her.

Who do you think will accept Ronda’s open challenge, Cagesiders?