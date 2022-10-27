Sami Zayn hopes to be Bloodline 4 Life

Roman Reigns officially welcoming Sami Zayn into The Bloodline has been a highlight of a strong run of WWE television, and it's kicked the ongoing story of the Undisputed WWE Universal champion and his family/faction up a notch as Jey Uso becomes increasingly jealous and distrustful of the Honorary Uce.

Even though we know it won't last forever, and that the payoff should make the inevitable split worth it -- we want Zayn's Bloodline story to continue. And so does Sami!

He told Metro UK why:

"It’s a really, really exciting time for me and I’m very thankful that I’m in a pretty good position at the moment to enjoy it all. "Fingers crossed we do this forever. I personally like a bit of a smorgasbord, so to speak. I like to offer a little bit of everything, when I can. I like to offer a little bit of comedy, a little bit of emotion, quality action – I just think that’s when wrestling’s at its best, actually. "You have all these elements all going simultaneously with great storytelling, great characters, some good laughs, some great matches. You just mix all that together, it’s a can’t miss formula! That’s what I like as a fan, so that’s what I try to put out when I perform."

Sami also mentions the recent announcement that the Elimination Chamber PLE will be in his hometown of Montreal next year, and that his "forever" wish includes still being a Bloodliner at that show. So factor that into your fantasy booking.

Other than that, Zayn pretty much explains why we love this act and angle, don't ya think?