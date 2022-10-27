New Day, Jimmy Uso, Naomi & Sasha Banks attended the Wakanda Forever premiere

Marvel’s Black Panther franchise is all about celebrating Black Excellence, so it makes sense that the men who’ve literally championed that notion at WWE were front and center at the premiere of the new movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last night (Oct. 26) in Hollywood.

It’s Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston & Big E, aka ya boys The New Day!

And they didn’t come alone! Also on hand were noted New Day frenemy Jimmy Uso, his wife Trinity (aka Naomi), and another old co-worker (and co-star of the original WWE #BlackExcellence post) Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Varnado.

A lot of folks will be wondering what this means about Sasha & Naomi’s WWE status, especially when Mrs. Fatu tweeted a screenshot from that TikTok with “Man I’ve missed y’all!” Many will just continue being excited for writer/director Ryan Coogler’s follow-up to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther, and anxious to see how his new film handles the absence of Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer after starring as the titular character in the first movie.

Count me among both groups. But the main thing this sextet of sports entertainers’ trip to the premiere at El Capitan Theatre has me thinking? How much I miss seeing Large Epsilon’s goofy ass on a regular basis...

New Day (and friends) Forever.