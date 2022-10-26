You can vibe with Sasha & Naomi... sorry, Mercedes & Trinity... at Vulture Fest

Mercedes Varnado & Trinity Fatu used to perform as Sasha Banks & Naomi on WWE television. They may again someday. But right now, the former WWE Women’s Tag champs are pretty busy doing other things.

That’s true of both the wrestlers who walked out of Raw back in May over creative differences with then-booker Vince McMahon, but it seems to be especially true of Varnado. Lately, she’s continued to model at fashion shows, collected an award for the CBD brand she started with her friend Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto), been announced for a celebrity game show, and visited a wrestling gym in Spain.

But the Boss ‘n’ Glow team will be back together on Sat., Nov. 12 at Vulture Fest*, a convention/event being put on by New York Magazine’s pop culture website Vulture. What will they be doing there? Vibing, of course.

What does the $25-$37 you’ll have to spend to vibe with ‘Cedes & Trin get you? Per Vulture Fest:

Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because this is your opportunity to see Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu (also known as Sasha Banks and Naomi of WWE Superstar fame) live and in person for one night only. We’ll look back on some of their favorite memories, play some games, and maybe even do a little dancing? No bad vibes and nothing out of pocket — just a fun night feeling the glow with two legit bosses we’ve missed a whole lot.

Of course, for wrestling fans wondering when/if those reports of the pair returning as Sasha Banks & Naomi, this provides mixed signals. Their WWE careers are clearly a huge part of their drawing power for something like this, and the promoters obviously aren’t going to shy away from that. But they’re also using their real names and building those brands... and of course continuing to get gigs like these, in addition to everything else, means they don’t necessarily need to return to pro wrestling.

What kind of vibe are you getting off all that?