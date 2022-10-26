After a strong showing in their Tuesday Night Tussle with AEW last week, NXT put on their Halloween Havoc PLE. Last night (Oct. 25), WWE’s developmental brand was back with the fallout from that event, and was once again the only wrestling show on national television.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s NXT had 716,000 viewers. That’s a 6% bigger audience than the edition that went head-to-head with Dynamite. The show’s share of 18-49 year olds was a .15, which was more than 16% less than it got on Oct. 18. Both numbers are in the range NXT’s been operating in for the past couple months.

There was competition to consider, with an NBA doubleheader on TNT and an NHL game on ESPN. Those, and the basketball postgame show, were the top rated shows on cable last night, with TNT’s late game between the Golden State Warriors & Phoenix Suns getting a .76 in the demo and 2.38 million viewers to win the night on all of television. NXT finished 19th among cable originals.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

