Tommaso Ciampa hasn’t wrestled on Raw since August, and his last house show match took place in mid-September. Earlier this week, Johnny Gargano said Ciampa is out with an injury.

Just a short while ago, Ciampa confirmed that he is on the road to recovery following another surgery:

“The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar. Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical team for once again putting me back together. And thanks to my “nurses” at home for always giving me perspective. It took awhile but we finally found the cause to all of that glute/SI/back pain. A hip labrum that “looked like shredded cheese” according to my wife, who watched the surgery. ‘But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.’ - Rocky Balboa And yes, Willow insisted on dressing like a pirate for our trip to Birmingham.”

Best of luck to Ciampa while he travels on this familiar road back to a WWE ring.